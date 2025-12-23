default-cbs-image
Valanciunas is probable for Tuesday's game against the Mavericks with an illness.

The 37-year-old center ultimately shed a probable tag ahead of Monday's game against the Jazz and is likely to do the same Tuesday. Valanciunas has averaged 9.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 13.9 minutes per contest thorough nine games this month.

