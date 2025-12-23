Nuggets' Jonas Valanciunas: Probable against Dallas
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Valanciunas is probable for Tuesday's game against the Mavericks with an illness.
The 37-year-old center ultimately shed a probable tag ahead of Monday's game against the Jazz and is likely to do the same Tuesday. Valanciunas has averaged 9.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 13.9 minutes per contest thorough nine games this month.
More News
-
Nuggets' Jonas Valanciunas: Good to go Monday•
-
Nuggets' Jonas Valanciunas: Probable with illness•
-
Nuggets' Jonas Valanciunas: Scores 10 against Houston•
-
Nuggets' Jonas Valanciunas: Strong line in win•
-
Nuggets' Jonas Valanciunas: Strong showing in limited minutes•
-
Nuggets' Jonas Valanciunas: Modest role continues•