Valanciunas (calf) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Bucks.

Valanciunas returned from an 11-game absence due to a right calf strain in Thursday's win over Washington, though he'll be held out of the second leg of this back-to-back set. The veteran big man's next opportunity to play will come Sunday against the Grizzlies. In the meantime, Zeke Nnaji will likely see increased minutes, while DaRon Holmes could enter the Denver rotation.