Nuggets' Kenrich Williams: Leads team in scoring

Williams tallied 17 points (8-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-2 FT), seven rebounds, two steals and a block across 30 minutes during Friday's 83-71 summer league loss to the Timberwolves.

Williams led the team in scoring by an eight-point margin Friday on the back of an efficient shooting performance from the field. Undrafted out of Texas Christian, the 6-foot-7 forward hadn't done much in summer league prior to this effort, averaging 2.5 points and 5.3 rebounds in four games.