Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Goes through full practice Wednesday

Millsap (wrist) was a full participant in practice Wednesday, but doesn't have a firm timetable for a return, T.J. McBride of MileHighSports.com reports.

Millsap has been sidelined since Nov. 19 following left wrist surgery, but finally appears to be nearing a return after taking part in a full practice Wednesday. While Millsap did go through an entire practice, coach Michael Malone wasn't willing to commit to a specific timetable, saying it "could be two weeks or four weeks." Malone also mentioned the Nuggets could bring Millsap off the bench initially in order to get his rhythm back, which is another thing to consider once Millsap is back on the court. Considering the lack of clarity around a return date, Millsap should be monitored closely despite likely sitting out another few weeks.