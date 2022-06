Watson was selected by the Nuggets with the 30th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Despite only averaging 3.3 points and 2.9 assists over 12.7 minutes per game over his freshman season at UCLA, the Nuggets selected Watson with the last pick of the first round. The 6-foot-8 forward is uber-athletic and has the potential to be a quality player in the future, but figures to offer little fantasy value this season.