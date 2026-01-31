Watson finished with 21 points (9-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and three assists across 35 minutes during Friday's 122-109 victory over the Clippers.

Even with Nikola Jokic back in the lineup for the first time since Dec. 29 after recovering from a knee injury, Watson still managed to maintain the shot volume he'd established in the three-time MVP's absence. Watson scored more than 20 points in nine of 15 games in January, and the fourth-year forward averaged 21.9 points, 5.5 boards, 3.0 assists, 2.4 threes, 1.5 blocks and 1.0 steals on the month while shooting 46.2 percent from three-point range.