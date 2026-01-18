Nuggets' Peyton Watson: Stays productive Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Watson had 21 points (8-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-8 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 35 minutes during Saturday's 121-115 win over Washington.
The fourth-year forward scored in double digits for a 12th straight game as he continues his breakout campaign. Over that stretch, Watson is averaging 21.8 points, 6.0 boards, 2.6 assists, 1.9 threes, 1.2 steals and 0.9 blocks while shooting 51.6 percent from the floor and 41.8 percent from beyond the arc.
