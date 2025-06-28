Nuggets' Reece Beekman: Signs Exhibit 10 pact
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Beekman (calf) signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Nuggets on Saturday, Bennett Durando of The Denver Post reports.
Beekman will join Denver on a non-guaranteed contract and compete for a roster spot. The 23-year-old guard signed a two-way contract with the Warriors last season before being traded to the Nets in December. He averaged 2.6 points, 1.8 assists and 1.1 rebounds across 13.0 minutes per game in 36 regular-season appearances (four starts) between Golden State and Brooklyn.
