Carter recorded 31 points (11-19 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and three steals over 38 minutes during Friday's 121-112 win over the Hustle.

The San Diego product went off in the victory, recording a new season-best in scoring while also topping five three-pointers for the seventh time this year. Carter has proven he is capable of popping off for big outings throughout this season, but this was perhaps his best appearance yet.