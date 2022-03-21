Carter totaled 24 points (7-13 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal over 29 minutes during Sunday's 122-110 win over South Bay.

The San Diego product has not been the most consistent piece for the Legends this season, but he has proven time and time again that he is capable of providing big outings for Texas. Carter was one of three Legends' players to top 20 points as he helped push Texas to victory. Carter will look to build off this outing Tuesday against South Bay.