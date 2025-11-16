Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Another 20-point performance
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nembhard recorded 22 points (7-12 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, five assists and one block over 31 minutes during Saturday's 129-111 loss to the Raptors.
Nembhard scored at least 20 points for the fourth time in the past five games, continuing to step up in the absence of Tyrese Haliburton (Achilles). While his production on the offensive end has been a welcome sight, his defensive contributions have left a little to be desired. Through six appearances, Nembhard has averaged 18.0 points, 6.5 assists and 2.0 three-pointers, as well as just 0.3 steals.
