Nembhard won't start Saturday's game against the Cavaliers.
Nembhard drew a spot start Wednesday with Tyrese Haliburton sidelined, but he'll shift back to a bench role Friday. Nembhard posted a 12-point, 10-assist double-double as a reserve during the Pacers' regular-season opener, but he submitted modest production in the following two contests.
More News
-
Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Scores 14 in Wednesday's start•
-
Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Gets starting nod•
-
Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Quiet scoring continues•
-
Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Efficient in return•
-
Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Back at practice Tuesday•
-
Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Officially out Monday•