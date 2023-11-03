Watch Now:

Nembhard won't start Saturday's game against the Cavaliers.

Nembhard drew a spot start Wednesday with Tyrese Haliburton sidelined, but he'll shift back to a bench role Friday. Nembhard posted a 12-point, 10-assist double-double as a reserve during the Pacers' regular-season opener, but he submitted modest production in the following two contests.

