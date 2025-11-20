Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Drops 16 in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nembhard registered 16 points (6-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT), two rebounds and seven assists across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 127-118 victory over Charlotte.
Nembhard has been phenomenal offensively since coming back from his shoulder injury, averaging 19.3 points, 6.6 assists, 1.9 rebounds, 0.3 steals, 0.3 blocks and 2.0 threes in his last seven games. Indiana will continue to lean on him as the team's primary facilitator.
