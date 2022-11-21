Nembhard (knee) is out for Monday's contest against the Magic.
After starting the team's last six games, Nembhard will officially be sidelined Monday. Aaron Nesmith and TJ McConnell each figure to receive additional opportunities with Nembhard on the bench. Nembhard's next chance to take the floor comes Wednesday against the Timberwolves.
