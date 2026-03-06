This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Probable for Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
Nembhard is probable for Friday's game against the Lakers due to low back and neck soreness.
Nembhard was able to play through these two issues Wednesday, and the probable designation is a sign that he expects to do so again Friday. The Pacers should have another update on his status closer to game time.