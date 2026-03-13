Nembhard supplied 23 points (6-7 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 9-10 FT), two assists and one steal over 17 minutes during Thursday's 123-108 loss to the Suns.

Making his return from a one-game absence, Nembhard was extremely efficient from the floor and missed just one shot, although this outing didn't prevent the 15-point loss. Nembhard has been one of the most consistent players for the Pacers all season long. He's averaging 16.1 points, 6.1 assists and 1.8 rebounds across eight appearances since the All-Star break.