Nembhard did not participate in Canada's latest FIBA World Cup qualifying window as he shifts his focus toward the upcoming NBA season.

Nembhard is coming off a career-best 2025-26 campaign with Indiana, averaging 16.9 points, 7.7 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 0.9 steals in 31.3 minutes across 57 regular-season appearances. The 26-year-old established himself as a full-time starter and primary playmaker for the Pacers, giving him a strong foundation for fantasy value entering 2026-27. Nembhard should once again handle a significant workload in Indiana's backcourt.