Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Upgraded to available
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nembhard (back) is available for Saturday's game against the Heat.
Nembhard was trending in the right direction earlier Saturday, and the guard has now been upgraded to available. The fourth-year veteran is having a career-best season with 17.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 7.0 assists per game this season, so having him back is a huge boost for the Pacers.
More News
-
Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Trending in right direction•
-
Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Questionable to face Miami•
-
Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Ruled out vs. Hornets•
-
Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Dishes 11 dimes vs. Cleveland•
-
Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Double-doubles in Sunday's loss•