default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Nembhard (back) is available for Saturday's game against the Heat.

Nembhard was trending in the right direction earlier Saturday, and the guard has now been upgraded to available. The fourth-year veteran is having a career-best season with 17.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 7.0 assists per game this season, so having him back is a huge boost for the Pacers.

More News