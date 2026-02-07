This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Pacers' Ben Sheppard: Back to bench Friday
Sheppard is not in the Pacers' starting lineup against the Bucks on Friday.
Sheppard will revert to a bench role for Friday's contest due to the return of Aaron Nesmith (hand). Sheppard started in the Pacers' 131-122 loss to the Jazz on Tuesday, when he finished with eight points, one rebound and one assist over 29 minutes.