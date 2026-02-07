default-cbs-image
Sheppard is not in the Pacers' starting lineup against the Bucks on Friday.

Sheppard will revert to a bench role for Friday's contest due to the return of Aaron Nesmith (hand). Sheppard started in the Pacers' 131-122 loss to the Jazz on Tuesday, when he finished with eight points, one rebound and one assist over 29 minutes.

