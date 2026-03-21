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Pacers' Ben Sheppard: Cleared to face San Antonio
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1 min read
Sheppard is available for Saturday's game against the Spurs.
Sheppard had previously been considered questionable because of a sprained ankle. The third-year guard is averaging 7.0 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists across 21.5 minutes per game this season.
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