Sheppard finished Saturday's 128-103 loss to Memphis with nine points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and one steal in 24 minutes.

Sheppard got the start at point guard for Andrew Nembhard (shoulder), but Indiana lost their second consecutive game to begin the 2025-26 campaign. The 24-year-old, now in his third year in the NBA, was solid after racking up 15 points, eight rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block in the season opener. If Nembhard remains out, Sheppard should continue to see an uptick in minutes when the Pacers visit the Timberwolves on Sunday.