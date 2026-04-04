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Pacers' Ben Sheppard: Questionable for Sunday
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1 min read
Sheppard is questionable for Sunday's game in Cleveland due to a right hip strain.
If Sheppard can't give it a go, there will be more minutes available for Taelon Peter. Check back closer to Sunday's tipoff for official confirmation on Sheppard's status.
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