Sheppard had 15 points (5-6 FG, 5-5 3Pt), one rebound, four assists and two steals across 12 minutes during Sunday's 133-111 victory over Dallas.

With 15 points and five triples, the rookie set new career-best marks for each. He's been thriving in the absence of Aaron Nesmith (ankle), hitting a total of eight three-pointers in his last three appearances.