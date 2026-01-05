Sheppard posted eight points (3-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one steal over 24 minutes during Sunday's 135-127 loss to the Magic.

With Bennedict Mathurin (thumb) expected to be out a while, Sheppard could be more involved on the wings in Indiana, making him someone to monitor in deeper formats. Over his last three outings, he's shooting 52.6 percent from the field for averages of 9.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 2.0 three-pointers in 19.9 minutes per contest.