Sheppard was selected by the Pacers with the 26th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

The Belmont product was a two-time first team All-Conference selection, and he capped off his senior season with averages of 18.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.4 steals and 2.5 made threes across 32 games. At 6-foot-6, Sheppard has prototypical size for an NBA two-guard, and he'll look to work his way into the Pacers' rotation as a knockdown three-point shooter. Fantasy-wise, Sheppard will not be worth drafting in most leagues, but he'll be a name to monitor -- especially if the Pacers were to move Buddy Hield this offseason.