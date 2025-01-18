Mathurin is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the 76ers, Sam DiGiovanni of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Mathurin missed the Pacers' 111-100 win over the Pistons on Thursday after receiving a one-game suspension. Still, he'll recover his starting role in this matchup, sending Aaron Nesmith to the second unit. Mathurin is averaging 16.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game when deployed as a starter this season.