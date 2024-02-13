Mathurin is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game in Toronto due to a bruised right knee.

Mathurin likely suffered the injury at some point in Monday's 111-102 loss to Charlotte, and the bruised knee may explain in part why he was held to 15 minutes; he had played at least 20 minutes in all but one of his previous 17 outings. Though Mathurin looks as though he'll travel with the Pacers to Toronto, a decision on his status for the game may not be made until after the medical team has a chance to assess him during shootaround Wednesday morning.