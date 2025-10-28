Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said Mathurin (toe) is considered week-to-week, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

The bad news continues to pile up for Indiana. In addition to Mathurin being out, Obi Toppin (hamstring) is expected to miss at least a month. With Mathurin nursing a right hamstring issue, the Pacers could really rely on Ben Sheppard and Aaron Nesmith in the short term. RayJ Dennis is also coming off the best game of his career and is worth monitoring in deeper formats.