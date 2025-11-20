Mathurin amassed 24 points (7-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and one steal across 34 minutes in Wednesday's 127-119 win over the Hornets.

Mathurin delivered an efficient performance, posting a team-high 24 points in his second straight appearance following an 11-game absence due to a right big toe sprain. He also grabbed a game-high-tying 12 rebounds en route to his second double-double through four regular-season appearances. Mathurin has yet to score fewer than 24 points this season and is expected to continue seeing plenty of looks on an injury-riddled Pacers squad.