Mathurin finished Monday's 111-102 loss to the Hornets with zero points (0-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist in 15 minutes.

Mathurin found no rhythm and was scarcely incorporated into the offense Monday. Across three games since the exodus of Buddy Hill to Philadelphia, Mathurin has combined for 15 points on 4-for-21 shooting. Mathurin can boom on any given night, but he gives off energy as the odd-man-out in Indiana.