Mathurin (illness) was a full participant in Friday's practice, Tony East of WTHR Channel 13 Indianapolis reports.
Mathurin was a late scratch Wednesday due to a stomach ailment but is reportedly feeling much better. However, fantasy managers should still look out for an official injury report to clarify Mathurin's status ahead of Saturday's matchup with Atlanta.
More News
-
Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin: Questionable Wednesday•
-
Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin: Leading scorer in blowout loss•
-
Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin: Back after one-game suspension•
-
Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin: Issued one-game suspension•
-
Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin: Ejected Tuesday•