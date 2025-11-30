Mathurin ended Saturday's 103-101 win over the Bulls with 19 points (8-19 FG, 3-10 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists and two steals over 38 minutes.

Mathurin has been very consistent -- when available -- for the Pacers, and he's scored at least 19 points in all but two of his nine games this season. The small forward should remain one of the most reliable offensive weapons for a struggling Pacers team, and that alone should give him a solid floor in most fantasy formats. Mathurin has attempted at least 15 shots in five of his last seven games since returning from a toe injury in mid-November.