Mathurin contributed 20 points (6-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-9 FT), four rebounds, one block and two steals over 30 minutes during Friday's 128-117 victory over the Nets.
Mathurin is averaging 6.6 free-throw attempts per game -- 12th most in the league among all qualifiers. Even on nights on middling efficiency, Mathurin is finding ways to score. The rookie is averaging 19.4 points per game through 18 contests thus far.
More News
-
Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin: Leads Pacers in scoring•
-
Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin: Outburst of 30 Wednesday•
-
Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin: Sharp shooting night•
-
Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin: Scores 16 points off bench•
-
Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin: Explodes for career-high 32 points•
-
Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin: Needs 11 shots to score 11 points•