Mathurin contributed 20 points (6-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-9 FT), four rebounds, one block and two steals over 30 minutes during Friday's 128-117 victory over the Nets.

Mathurin is averaging 6.6 free-throw attempts per game -- 12th most in the league among all qualifiers. Even on nights on middling efficiency, Mathurin is finding ways to score. The rookie is averaging 19.4 points per game through 18 contests thus far.