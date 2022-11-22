Mathurin closed with 22 points (6-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 8-10 FT), five rebounds and one assist across 27 minutes during Monday's 123-102 victory over Orlando.

The rookie continues to thrive off the bench for the Pacers and remains a reliable scoring threat, putting up at least 15 points in five of his last six appearances and reaching the 20-point mark three times in that span. He's averaging 18.1 points per game across eight November appearances.