Mathurin ended Monday's 116-115 victory over the Lakers with 23 points (10-22 FG, 3-8 3Pt), eight rebounds, one assist and one steal across 32 minutes.

Mathurin finished as the Pacers' second-leading scorer in the contest, one point behind point guard Tyrese Haliburton. It was the fourth time in Mathurin's past five contests that he's posted at least 20 points and the 10th time overall this season that he's reached that mark. His 19.1 points per game on the campaign ranks second among all rookies behind only Paolo Banchero (22.9).