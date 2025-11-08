Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin: Remaining out vs. Denver
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mathurin (toe) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Nuggets.
While there's no concrete timetable for Mathurin's return to game action, head coach Rick Carlisle said Oct. 28 that he can be considered week-to-week. Until the 23-year-old swingman returns, Ben Sheppard and Jarace Walker will likely continue seeing increased minutes.
