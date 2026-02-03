Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin: Tallies 25 points off bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mathurin finished with 25 points (8-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 9-10 FT), four rebounds and five assists in 34 minutes during Monday's 118-114 loss to the Rockets.
Mathurin put together a strong showing in his fourth straight appearance off the bench. He was efficient from the field and got to the charity stripe regularly, putting up a team-high 10 attempts from the free-throw line. Mathurin appears to be easing away from his minutes restriction, as he's now logged 30-plus minutes in two consecutive matchups after being held to 25 and 28 minutes in his first two games back from a thumb injury.
