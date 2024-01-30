Mathurin (toe) will not play Tuesday versus Boston, Jeremiah Johnson of Bally Sports Indiana reports.

Mathurin's streak of perfect attendance will be snapped at 47 games. His next opportunity to take the court comes Thursday versus the Knicks. Buddy Hield has struggled of late, but he, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith and Ben Sheppard will each have an uptick in offensive volume available for the taking.