Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin: Won't play vs. OKC
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mathurin (thumb) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Thunder.
Mathurin will remain sidelined while on the mend from a right thumb sprain. His next chance to take the court will arrive Monday in Atlanta.
