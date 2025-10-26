Mathurin won't return to Saturday's game against the Grizzlies due to right foot soreness, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.

Mathurin exited to the locker room in the third quarter and was ruled out shortly thereafter. He'll finish with 26 points (8-12 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 8-9 FT), four assists and three rebounds in 28 minutes. With the 23-year-old sidelined, RayJ Dennis and Jarace Walker are candidates for a bump in minutes the rest of the way. Mathurin's status will be worth monitoring ahead of Sunday's game against Minnesota.