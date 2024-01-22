Hield provided 18 points (6-10 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal over 31 minutes during Sunday's 117-110 loss to the Suns.

Hield led all players in Sunday's game in threes made while leading the Pacers in scoring and adding a trio of rebounds and assists in a losing effort. Hield has connected on five or more threes in nine games this season, including in two straight outings. He has posted at least 15 points in two consecutive appearances and in four of his last six contests.