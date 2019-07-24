Pacers' JaKarr Sampson: Signs with Pacers

Sampson has agreed to a one-year, veteran's minimum deal with the Pacers, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Sampson, who appeared in four games with the Bulls last season, has earned a spot on the Pacers. He spent most of last season in the G League, however, averaging 21.1 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.1 blocks across 30.2 minutes. Sampson figures to see a similar role in Indiana this season.