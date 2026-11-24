Slawson posted 16 points (5-9 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, four blocks and one steal in 20 minutes during Monday's 125-120 victory over Oklahoma City.

Slawson went to work on both ends of the floor, putting up season-high numbers in multiple categories. He finished with his first double-double of the season, while also recording at least three blocks for the second straight contest. Despite averaging just 15.2 minutes per game in four appearances over the past week, Slawson has been a borderline top 50 player, putting up 8.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.0 three-pointers and 3.3 combined steals and blocks. While the per-minute upside is fascinating, it doesn't appear as though his playing time is going to increase to the point where he can be treated as anything but a streaming consideration.