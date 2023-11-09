Smith recorded 16 points (5-8 FG, 6-7 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals across 25 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 134-118 win over the Jazz.

The 23-year-old recorded his first double-double of the season after he produced a career-high seven over 68 games in 2022-23. Smith has had a very impressive beginning to the season as the Pacers' top big man on the second unit, and while he almost certainly won't be able to keep up his 71.7 percent shooting from the floor and 66.7 percent shooting from three-point range (8-for-12), he's providing some surprising fantasy value in deep formats.