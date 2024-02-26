Smith (back) is questionable for Monday's game against the Raptors.

After missing four straight games due to low back spasms, Smith returned to action for Sunday's 133-111 win over Dallas, finishing with two points (1-6 FG, 0-4 3Pt), six rebounds and two assists in 15 minutes. He played all of the backup center minutes behind starter Myles Turner while the game was competitive, as third-stringer Isaiah Jackson didn't check into the contest until the Pacers held an 18-point lead with 2:57 remaining in the fourth quarter. Smith didn't suffer any reported setbacks Sunday, but he could still end up sitting Monday for maintenance purposes. If that's the case, Jackson would likely re-enter the rotation as Turner's backup.