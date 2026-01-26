Walker provided 12 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, one block and five steals across 30 minutes during Monday's 132-116 loss to Atlanta.

The five steals tied his career high, set Nov. 29, 2024 against the Pistons. Walker is becoming a menace on the defensive end, recording multiple steals in three straight games and four of the last nine (three starts) while averaging 13.2 points, 4.7 boards, 2.4 assists, 2.3 threes and 1.7 steals over 25.8 minutes.