Walker (ankle) focused on his conditioning this offseason, Tony East of WTHR Channel 13 Indianapolis reports.

Walker suffered an ankle injury during last season's Eastern Conference Finals and missed the entire Pacers' NBA Finals run, but all signs point toward him being good to go ahead of the new campaign. With Myles Turner now in Milwaukee, the Pacers will be hoping that Walker will step up to help pick up the slack in the frontcourt. Walker made nine regular-season appearances with Turner unavailable for Indiana in 2024-25, and the former averaged 8.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.1 steals in 20.9 minutes per game in those instances.