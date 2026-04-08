Walker supplied 11 points (4-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, five assists and three steals across 28 minutes during Tuesday's 124-104 loss to the Timberwolves.

Walker might have needed 12 shots to score 11 points, but he salvaged his fantasy line by delivering solid numbers in other categories, including a three-steal performance -- just the fourth time he records three or more swipes in a game. This was Walker's return from a four-game absence due to a back contusion, and he's expected to remain in the starting lineup in the Pacers' final three games of the regular season.