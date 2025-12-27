Jones closed with four points (2-2 FG) and two assists over seven minutes during Friday's 140-122 loss to the Celtics.

Jones was in the rotation for the third straight game, albeit barely, having now played a total of just nine minutes during that span. The fact that the Pacers continue to lose by significant margins has allowed Jones to see the court down the stretch. With that said, there is no indication he will play a meaningful role, making him a non-factor in all fantasy formats.