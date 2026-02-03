Jones will start against the Jazz on Tuesday, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.

The Pacers will be extremely shorthanded in the second leg of this back-to-back set, allowing Jones to step into the starting five for the first time in his young career. The rookie second-rounder has logged double-digit minutes just three times so far this season, during which he has averaged 2.7 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.0 steals in 19.0 minutes per contest.